DNA Exclusive: 'I didn't go to college but Mt. Makalu was the university which I went to,' says mountaineer Arjun Vajpai

I was still thinking about how to score passing marks in my 11th class Maths exam when I was 16 and Noida boy, Arjun Vajpai climbed the highest peak in the world - Mount Everest - when he was just 16 years, 11 months and 18 days old. He once held a record for being the youngest to do so, which was broken later.

At 16, most of us either are still pestering our parents to increase our pocket money or trying to fighting to get passing marks in the 11th grade and Vajpai had wheedled his parents to arrange money for one of the most expensive adventure sports in the world and permission to start the beginning of his dream - Mountaineering.

Fear of heights? What's that!

According to Vajpai, he was the monkey of the house, from his childhood days. Though he feared darkness, so much so that he was afraid to pick up a water bottle from the kitchen at night, going from his room, but he didn't have an ounce of Acrophobia (fear of heights).

Speaking to DNA, Vajpai said, "Fear of heights was not there, whenever we used to play hide and seek I was the only one climbing up the trees whenever the ball, I was the only one who would climb through the grill, climb up the trees go up on the trees, that came more naturally to me."

Vajpai added that he was weird in his head in that way from his childhood as he used to climb up on the chair also from the back. He used to jam his legs in the doorpost and climb up and doesn't even remember how many doors he has broken in his lifetime.

Parents' reaction and 'Log kya kahenge'

So, climbing came naturally to him, but climbing terraces, trees is one thing and doing it in mountains, professionally is completely different, and this was a challenge Vajpai was eager to take. First thing was to get his parents - Colonel Sanjeev Vajpai and an artist Priya Vajpai say yes.

Asked what was his parents' reaction, Vajpai said, "It was difficult for them for sure, in the initial days they were like 'what would we say to people, what does our son do?' A hermit, vagrant, who climbs mountains? I didn't come from a mountaineering background leave alone mountaineering, even a sports background."

He wasn't an academician by any chance, as he could barely make it through his 6th standard, according to him, "When you don't do good in school, people make you believe that you are gonna be up to no good." He felt that people should pursue studies only when they think that they can put that knowledge to use, and he wasn't that person.

"For me, I felt like doing something with my two hands and two legs, because I was good at it. Not very sharp on my head, in academics, never got success at it. So, I was always more inclined towards sports that is where I was successful. I was captain of my football team, basketball team, volleyball team. Everyone used to say, any tournament, Arjun will bring a medal anyway. From long jump to shot put to roller skating to badminton, name the sport and I was part of it," he added.

The shift in perspective

His parents gradually changed their perspective seeing the hard yard he was putting in, the amount of sacrifice he made through the year and all that he was ready to leave behind. The apprehension also came from the fact when he told his mother that it was going to cost INR 35 Lakh and his mother said in that amount her his elder sister's marriage could happen.

He did his basic and advanced course in mountaineering in 2009 from Nehru Institue of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarakhand and the moment, he learned from there, he was on the way to Mount Everest at the age of 16.

16-year old at the top of the world

"It had not been done before, seeing 16-year old in the world 2010, it had never been attempted before, a lot of people were apprehensive all that I had heard was no, no, no, no, no.... from all around m," he said regarding the initial apprehension from everyone around him. Sharing an interesting anecdote about the same, Vajpai said, "When you go to meet politicians, the only reference to mountaineering they would get was probably like yeah yeah we also went last year to Vaishno Devi (a pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir) with our family and I was like, 'Sir that is not mountaineering'."

But once, a teenager, barely passing through his 11th grade was up there on the top of the world, at the highest peak in the world - Mount Everest - he knew what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

"When I climbed Everest, I had the clarity, that this is my world and I was absolutely in love with it and there was nothing, which could stop me from pursuing this in my life. That day I realised that dreams are not just dreams, they are a future manifestation of your own self which you are seeing right now in the present, you should back it up with hard work, persistance, don't let go of it.

Why stop at Everest?

Since then Vajpai has climbed six out of 14 8,000-metre mountains - Mount Everest in 2010, Mount Lhotse in 2011, Mount Manaslu in 2011, Mount Makalu in 2016, Mount Cho You in 2016, Mount Kangchenjunga in 2018.

Everest was just a stepping stone for him to realise within him that he could actually achieve what he dreamt of and that it could be possible, which is why he didn't stop after that as according to him Everest wasn't the destination, it was the foundation. After Everest, he scaled Mount Lhotse and Mount Manaslu within the same year and by the 2011 autumn season, he had already climbed three of the highest peaks in the world.

A feeling of invincibility and borderline cockiness crept in, which is natural when you achieve such a feat when you haven't even become an adult officially. And according to him, mountains had their own way to make him humble as he went through a torrid time following that.

The university called Mount Makalu

Vajpai was paralysed and escaped death at 22000 ft. when he was scaling Mount Cho You in 2012. And then next year, started his most difficult expedition - Mount Makalu - a mountain at 8485 metres, 19 kms southeast of Mount Everest in the Himalayas, the fifth-highest mountain in the world and the sixth-most difficult.

Elaborating on the four-year tumultuous journey to the peak, Vajpai said, "Makalu made me into the person, I am today, designed me into the mountaineer I am today, I never went to college, but that is the university which I went to because we were stuck on that mountain for four years.

"First attempt was in 2013, second attempt was in 2014, third attempt was in 2015 and finally in our fourth attempt in 2017, we were able to make it to the top. Very very emotional four-year-long journey. Success is such a beautiful thing, but Makalu taught me how to deal with my failure.

"Makalu taught me what is the importance of failure. Over those four years, every year I would prepare, every year I would spend money, every year I would go, raise the funds for it, and then one year we returned 60 metres short of the summit, one of our team members died. One year, we were a little more far away and we ran out of ropes, one year, the Nepal earthquake happened, so every year, the mountain kept posing a newer challenge," he said.

Wanted India to 'Climb Up'

After which, Vajpai was hell-bent on doing something from the grassroots level to build an interest in adventures sports, mountaineering, to encourage people to take up the sport. He along with two national coaches, Praveen Arya and Amit Sharma started a company 'Climb Up', which set up climbing walls in schools, held 20-25 activities from climbing to jumaring in the school premises itself to inculcate a way of life. Only, 7000 people (living or dead) have climbed Mount Everest and only 150-200 people do it every year.

Vajpai always felt that even though there's life at risk in that sport but it is a weird thing. If one has to go, he/she will slip in the bathroom, hit their head and die and if one doesn't, the person will survive despite high-fever, no food for a week too, which is why he attempted to climb Mount Everest again this year without any Sherpa or supplemental oxygen to test his limits.

Vajpai has been instrumental in the growth of the sport in the country in the last decade or so as after seeing his journey, many young mountaineers have been inspired and climbed up Mount Everest and now aren't just stopping at that and are attempting the likes of Lhotse, Makalu and Cho You.

According to Vajpai, "Mountaineering is a lifestyle which you have to adopt, it isn't like other sports where you have to go perform and then you can switch off your mind. In mountaineering, either you are panning to go for an expedition, or you have come back from one.