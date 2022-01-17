DNA Exclusive: Badminton sensation Tasnim Mir says 'Target is to go for Olympic glory in 2024'

Tasnim Mir who recently became the first Indian to achieve number 1 ranking in BWF junior category is now being hailed as India's youngest badminton sensation. At the age of 16, she is already being named in the same breath as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. And why not, Tasnim has achieved what even Saina, Sindhu couldn't in their days.

Despite her achievement, Tasnim Mir remains humble and is adamant that she still has a long way to go, for reaching the level of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India's Karan Nanda, Tasnim Mir revealed that her dream is to achieve Olympic glory at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

When quizzed about her target after creating history as the first Indian to reach the pinnacle of junior badminton rankings, Mir said, "My dream is to do well going forward, improve my rankings and target the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics."

The young shuttler also revealed that she never expected that she would achieve world number 1 ranking in the junior category after the rankings were frozen earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That being said, Tasnim felt incredibly proud of her achievement.

"I'm happy that I'm the first Indian girl to achieve the number 1 ranking, I feel good about it. At first, I did not expect it, I left playing the junior circuit last year, and the rankings were frozen due to Covid-19, I was world number at the 2 last year, but I competed in two competitions in France and Belgium that helped me achieve the number one spot."

Despite the fact that Tasnim is being hailed as the new badminton sensation of India, the youngster admitted that she would one day like to reach the level of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

"I feel good about this, it's a big appreciation for me, but I really want to do better and reach the level of Saina and Sindhu, and I'd like to make India proud further by continuing my performance at the senior level. I take the comparisons as a motivation, someday I want to play Olympics like them."

For the unversed, while Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, PV Sindhu also clinched bronze at the Tokyo Olympics held last year. We'd like to wish Tasnim Mir good luck in her pursuit of Olympic glory!