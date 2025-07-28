Divya Deshmukh vs D Gukesh: India's 4th woman grandmaster gets just 4% of her male counterpart's prize money, check details

Divya Deshmukh, a 19-year-old from Nagpur, has scripted history by clinching the FIDE Women’s World Cup title, defeating her senior and Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy. With the victory, Deshmukh has become the 88th grandmaster in India's history. Read on to know more on this.

Divya Deshmukh, a 19-year-old from Nagpur, has scripted history by clinching the FIDE Women’s World Cup title, defeating her senior and Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy. With the victory, Deshmukh has become the 88th grandmaster (the highest title in the game) in India's history and only the fourth Indian woman to achieve the massive feat. The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup had a total prize pool of USD 691,250, distributed among the participants based on their progress through the tournament.

How do their prize money amounts compare?

FIDE World Cup winner Deshmukh received the top prize of USD 50,000 (approximately Rs 41.6 lakh), while runner-up Koneru Humpy took home USD 35,000 (around Rs 29 lakh). However, the amount is not even close to the prize money that was awarded to Dommaraju Gukesh, who last year became the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion at the age of 18 years. Gukesh, who beat China's Ding Liren, had received a prize money of whopping Rs 11.45 crore. In terms of proportion, Deshmukh's prize money is less than 4 percent of what Gukesh earned. However, it should be noted that FIDE World Chess Championships have a significantly higher prize money amounts as compared to FIDE World Cup tournaments.

Who is Deshmukh and what are her past achievements?

Monday's win in Georgia marked the biggest success of Deshmukh's career so far. A student of Nagpur's prestigious Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, she had become a national champion by the age of 10 years. In the past, she has won the International Master title, Indian Women's Chess Championship, and the World Under-20 Girls' Championship title. Deshmukh is also a three-time FIDE Chess Olympiad gold medalist.