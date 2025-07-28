Divya Deshmukh gets teary-eyed after defeating Koneru Humpy in FIDE Women's World Cup final, watch viral video

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh etched her name in chess history by becoming the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. Check out her reaction after winning the title.

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh scripted history on Monday when she defeated fellow Indian player Koneru Humpy in the tiebreaks of the FIDE Women's World Cup Final, to become the first-ever Indian champion of the tournament. Both the Indian players were left tied 1-1 each after the two classical games in the Final, following which they entered the tiebreaks to decide the winner of the match.

It all came down to two Rapid matches of 10 minutes with a 10-second increment after each move. With the scores still tied at 1.5-1.5 each, it came down to the second Rapid game. It again seemed to be headed towards another draw, but a blunder from Humpy cost her the game as she finally resigned after 75 moves.

Soon after, Divya Deshmukh clinched the game, she got teary-eyed and was visibly emotional. She was even joined by her mother in the FIDE Women's World Cup Final and in her post-match interview, she said, ''I need time to process it (win). I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way because before this (tournament) I didn't even have one (GM) norm, and now I am the Grandmaster.''

See the viral clip:

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh is in tears after winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup! pic.twitter.com/DuFYH0bqT5 — chess24 (@chess24com) July 28, 2025

With this win, Divya joined Humpy, R Vaishali, and Dronavalli Harka in the elite list of women's Grandmasters in India. Divya will not only lift the prestigious trophy but will also take home a prize money of USD 50,000.