Divya Deshmukh gets whopping prize money after winning FIDE Women's World Cup

Divya Deshmukh has created history by becoming a world champion in the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. She is the first Indian woman to achieve this feat and also the youngest at 19. She reached this milestone after defeating Koneru Humpy.

Divya Deshmukh has created history by becoming a world champion in the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. She is the first Indian woman to achieve this feat and also the youngest at 19. She reached this milestone after defeating Koneru Humpy. After winning the title, Divya has now become a Grandmaster. She is only the fourth Indian to earn the prestigious title. Divya has become 88th Grandmaster of India. With this win, Divya has now joined the top league of Indian players like Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli.

Who is Divya Deshmukh?

Divya was born on December 5, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Her parents are doctors, and she has an elder sister who was a former badminton player. Her sister's badminton had a major role in her interest and success in chess.

In an interview with the Indian Express in 2023, Divya told her story, saying, “I started playing the sport accidentally. My sister used to go to badminton classes, one day my parents took me as well. But I was just four or five years old then, and I didn’t even reach the badminton net. There was a chess class happening in the same building, so my parents took me there. I liked the sport. Then, I just stuck with chess.”

As per the traditional norm, one is required to secure three GM norms and reach a Classical FIDE rating of 2500 or more. However, Divya earned the title through a different route. Through her victory in the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup final, Divya directly earned the Grandmaster title. But what is the prize money that she earned? Divya will receive USD 50,000 (Rs 43,33,050).

Big gap in prize money

However, Divya’s prize money reflects a big gap between the male and female winners. The player who wins the FIDE World Cup (Open section, which includes both men and women) receives USD 110,000, but the winner of the Women’s World Cup earns only USD 50,000, which is less than half, even when both tournaments are organised by FIDE. The prize money at the 2023 World Cup was USD $1,10,000, where R Praggnanandhaa lost to Magnus Carlsen in the final.