'Disrespectful': Italian junior football league team Invictasauro defeat Marina Calcio 27-0, coach sacked for winning

The match between Italian junior league team Invictasauro and rivals Marina Calcio ended with the former winning the game 27-0.

While this should have been a proud moment for Invictasauro team, the whole event turned into a nightmare for their coach.

According to AFP, the coach was sacked on Saturday for inflicting a humiliating 27-0 defeat on their opponents.

Paolo Brogelli, president of Invictasauro, a team based in Grosseto, Tuscany, slammed his team's win as "disrespectful".

"We learned with amazement and regret the score of the match in which our junior team scored 27 goals," Brogelli said in a statement reported in the Italian press.

"The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing.

"The opponent must always be respected and today it has not happened. As president, I sincerely apologise to the Marina team. Our board has decided, unanimously, to sack

(coach) Mr. (Massimiliano) Riccini.

"Our coaches have a duty to train and, above all, to educate children. This has not happened today."