Disney Star retains ICC TV and Digital Media Rights for India till 2027

For the next four years, Disney Star has retained the India media rights - TV and digital - for both men's and women's events run by the International Cricket Council (ICC), including the World Cup and T20 World Cup.

Following a single round of sealed bidding, the ICC Board determined that Disney-Star was the clear winner of the Indian subcontinent rights. According to an ICC statement, the sealed bid process resulted in a considerable increase in the rights cost over the previous cycle.

“We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans. They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before,” Greg Barclay, the ICC chair, said.

We are delighted to be able to continue our association with the International Cricket Council @ICC . Under the new four-year agreement, #DisneyStar has retained exclusive digital streaming and television rights for both men’s and women’s events through 2027. pic.twitter.com/umLR5Xfhml — Disney Star (@starindia) August 27, 2022

According to the guidelines set by the game’s governing body, if there is a tie between the bidders then only an e-auction was to be held to decide the successful bidder. But Star was declared a clear-winner after the first round. While in the past several media giants had shown concerns over the transparency of the process, quite a few top companies - Star, Sony, Zee, Viacom - were in the fray to bag the rights.

A couple of months ago, Star and Viacom bagged the TV and digital rights respectively in the IPL media rights auction. And, now, the media giant managed to hold the media rights for the ICC events as well.

The world cricket governing body previously disclosed the benchmark price and conditions for e-auction after broadcasters boycotted the mock auctions.

"All four bidders were given slots to come and make their presentations first, followed by all four of us submitting financial bids," said a top executive from a sports broadcaster.