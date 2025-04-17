Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted an Instagram story showcasing some beautiful red roses, which got people buzzing about a possible romance with RJ Mahvash. However, it seems the post has since been taken down.

Yuzvendra Chahal is making headlines again, not just for his impressive performance on the cricket field but also for an Instagram story that he has since taken down. On Wednesday, he posted a selfie with a huge bouquet of red roses, prompting his followers to wonder if they were from his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. It seems the cricketer decided to delete the story, likely out of concern for potential trolling.

This has only fueled the speculation that the two might be dating, but the internet had mixed feelings about it. One user commented, "No, no, they’re not dating; they’re just good friends, guys!" while another quipped, "Why does he act like a teenager? He’s 30!" Someone else joked, "He probably doesn’t even know that people can see the tags." Some users even went to Yuzvendra's latest Instagram post to bring up the story. One asked, "Yuzi bhai, why did you tag @rj.mahvash in the red roses story?" while another simply noted, "Story deleted (skull emoji)."

Chahal is a prime of "Paise kamao bc, ladki jo chaho wo mil jaayegi" pic.twitter.com/8ju8z58yLs — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) April 17, 2025

After his fantastic performance in a recent match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra shared a story on Instagram where he was all smiles, holding that bouquet of red roses. The story quickly went viral, and a screenshot made its way to Reddit. Users there noticed that Yuzvendra had tagged Mahvash in the story, but he later removed it. We can’t confirm the accuracy of these claims, though.

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumors when they were seen together amid the buzz surrounding the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at that time, Mahvash denied the rumors, insisting they were just friends.

Recently, the pair was spotted together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, sparking even more speculation. Prior to Chahal's divorce hearing, they were seen spending time together. Despite their claims of being just friends, their consistent public outings have led fans to believe they are in a romantic relationship.

