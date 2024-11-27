Vaibhav's father recently revealed that his son started playing cricket at the age of five in his home courtyard. He had to sell off a katha of his small farmland to support his cricketing dreams.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history as the youngest cricketer to be sold in the history of the IPL auction. The 13-year-old cricketer was picked by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Dubai. Vaibhav hails from the small village of Tajpur, located approximately 10 kilometres from Samastipur in the state of Bihar.

Vaibhav’s farmer father Sanjeev Suryavanshi was lounging at his home when he received a phone call from his son from Dubai. He said that his son was in Dubai for the Asia Cup U19 Championship, set to play against Pakistan on Saturday. Talking about Vaibhav securing the record-setting deal of Rs 1.14 crore in the IPL auction, Sanjeev said that his son was asked to attend the trial by both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Vaibhav impressed the Royals with his successive sixes.

“In Nagpur, he was asked to score 17 runs in one over, and he hit three huge sixes off the first three balls that he faced. He performed excellently in DC trials, too. That’s why DC was also interested,” Sanjeev told TOI. He went on to reveal that Vaibhav started playing cricket at the age of five in his home courtyard. He sold off a katha of his small farmland to support his cricketing dreams.

"At the age of ten, he started playing local cricket with se he started playing local cricket with senior players and scored a lot of centuries, including a double century, after which he was selected to play in the Shyamal Sinha U16 tournament. He scored a double century in a 40-over match, which is a record, “ added Sanjay, who is also a part-time journalist.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid expressed great confidence in Vaibhav’s abilities. He opined that the franchise would offer him ‘a good environment’ as he begins his journey in the IPL.