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Did Trump help reverse Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension ahead of Belgium clash?

Folarin Balogun's suspension reversal ahead of the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium has sparked controversy, with several reports claiming that President Donald Trump intervened to review the decision.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Did Trump help reverse Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension ahead of Belgium clash?
Balogun was shown a red card during USA's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Pic Credits: Instagram/balogun)
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Ahead of the Round of 16 clash between the USA and Belgium, co-hosts' striker Falorin Balogun is among the hot topics across the football world. He was shown a red card during the USA's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina and was supposed to be suspended for one match. It means that due to the suspension, Balogun should not have been playing the Round of 16 clash with Belgium on Monday.

However, as per a report by Fox News, US President Donald Trump contacted FIFA president Infantino after Balogun was sent off, following which the apex football body reviewed the matter before finally clearing the star forward to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

On Sunday, FIFA issued a statement after a Disciplinary Committee, which stated, ''By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.''

Later, Trump welcomed FIFA's decision and thanked the football body on his TruthSocial handle, ''Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J Trump.''

Whats App Image 2026 07 06 at 7 14 01 AM (1)

Will Balogun prove Trump card for USA in Round of 16 clash?

Now that Balogun's suspension is removed, he is expected to play in the crucial Round of 16 clash on Monday, which will be a major boost for the co-hosts. If the USA manage to win the game against the European nation, it will be the first time in 24 years that Mauricio Pochettino's side will reach the quarter-finals since 2002.

Meanwhile, the last time the USA faced Belgium at a FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 was in 2014, when The Red Devils outshone The Yanks and secured a 2-1 extra-time victory.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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