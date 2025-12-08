Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

ocial media is abuzz following Smriti Mandhana's announcement of calling off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, and the situation has intensified. Shortly after the news broke, her close friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues added to the drama by posting a cryptic Instagram Story and unfollowing Palaash, which has fueled speculation. With statements from Smriti and Palash, along with Jemimah's actions, the story has taken an unexpected turn.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have addressed the rumours surrounding their postponed wedding. Both confirmed through their Instagram Stories that the wedding had been officially called off, and they are moving forward separately.

Jemimah Rodrigues shares cryptic Instagram story

Adding to the unfolding events, Jemimah Rodrigues, a close friend of Smriti, shared an Instagram Story that quickly gained attention. The story featured young singers performing Olivia Dean’s 2025 hit, "Man I Need." Fans immediately focused on the lyrics, particularly those about wanting someone to step up and be the person one truly needs. Jemimah also unfollowed Palash on Instagram, intensifying the ongoing discussion.

Palash Muchhal's official statement on wedding

Following her message, Palash Muchhal issued his own statement. He mentioned his decision to move on, expressing his deep feelings about the online rumours concerning something he considered sacred. He described this as the most challenging period of his life and stated his intention to face it with grace.

Palash also appealed to people to consider the impact of unverified claims, highlighting the potential for words to cause harm. He announced that his team would be pursuing legal action against those spreading defamatory content and expressed gratitude to those who had offered support.

The wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, was postponed following the hospitalisation of Smriti’s father due to a heart condition.