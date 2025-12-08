FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'

iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know

Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...

Trump weighs in on $72 billion Netflix-Warner Bros mega-merger: 'Could be a problem'

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Will govt interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Mu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeSports

SPORTS

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

ocial media is abuzz following Smriti Mandhana's announcement of calling off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, and the situation has intensified. Shortly after the news broke, her close friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues added to the drama by posting a cryptic Instagram Story and unfollowing Palaash, which has fueled speculation. With statements from Smriti and Palash, along with Jemimah's actions, the story has taken an unexpected turn.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

ocial media is abuzz following Smriti Mandhana's announcement of calling off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, and the situation has intensified. Shortly after the news broke, her close friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues added to the drama by posting a cryptic Instagram Story and unfollowing Palaash, which has fueled speculation. With statements from Smriti and Palash, along with Jemimah's actions, the story has taken an unexpected turn.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have addressed the rumours surrounding their postponed wedding. Both confirmed through their Instagram Stories that the wedding had been officially called off, and they are moving forward separately.

Jemimah Rodrigues shares cryptic Instagram story

Adding to the unfolding events, Jemimah Rodrigues, a close friend of Smriti, shared an Instagram Story that quickly gained attention. The story featured young singers performing Olivia Dean’s 2025 hit, "Man I Need." Fans immediately focused on the lyrics, particularly those about wanting someone to step up and be the person one truly needs. Jemimah also unfollowed Palash on Instagram, intensifying the ongoing discussion.

Whats App Image 2025 12 08 at 1 18 10 PM

Palash Muchhal's official statement on wedding

Following her message, Palash Muchhal issued his own statement. He mentioned his decision to move on, expressing his deep feelings about the online rumours concerning something he considered sacred. He described this as the most challenging period of his life and stated his intention to face it with grace.

Palash also appealed to people to consider the impact of unverified claims, highlighting the potential for words to cause harm. He announced that his team would be pursuing legal action against those spreading defamatory content and expressed gratitude to those who had offered support.

The wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, was postponed following the hospitalisation of Smriti’s father due to a heart condition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?
Will govt interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board?
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Mu
Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'
Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement