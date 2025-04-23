With Shubman and Sara unfollowing each other on Instagram, the breakup rumors are flying high. Amid all this, rumours of his relationship with a popular actress have begun doing rounds lately.

The buzz around Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's relationship just won't die down. It all started back in 2020 when Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara gushed over Shubman's impressive fielding skills during an IPL match. Since then, their social media interactions have kept fans guessing. But neither of them has spilled the beans about their relationship status. Now, with them unfollowing each other on Instagram, the breakup rumors are flying high. And amid all this, rumours of his relationship with a popular actress have begun doing rounds lately.

Speculations are rife that Shubman is dating popular TV and social media sensation Avneet Kaur, who stepped into Bollywood with Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The rumours fueled when Avneet was seen cheering for Shubman in Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 last month. This isn't the first time the two have been romantically linked. The rumours began circulating months ago, spurred by their occasional interactions on social media and reported sightings together.

Shubman Gill and Avneet Kaur's connection has sparked intense debate, with many believing Avneet is the reason behind his rumoured breakup with Sara Tendulkar. Although Avneet has been spotted supporting the Indian team and has interacted with Shubman on several occasions, there's no concrete evidence to suggest a romantic relationship.





According to reports, Avneet has been dating producer Raghav Sharma, a close friend of Shubman's, for several years. It's reportedly through Raghav that Avneet and Shubman met, making a friendship between them more plausible.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Shubman's name has been linked to an actress; he was previously rumoured to be connected to Sara Ali Khan and Riddhima Pandit, both of whom denied any romantic involvement. Despite the rumours, Shubman and Avneet don't follow each other on Instagram, and there's no personal posts to suggest a close relationship.