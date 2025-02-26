During a discussion on PTV Sports, the former pacer also accused the PCB over their selection criteria and the lack of interest in changing the team dynamics.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy after losing to India on Sunday. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his frustration on live TV, criticising Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam after the loss.

Shoaib Akhtar minced no words, he called Rizwan "abnormal" and questioned his leadership during the tournament. Akhtar was visibly disheartened by the team's performance and the leadership's role after the defeat.

"Ap abnormal logon ko captain banao gay tau yehi ho ga."



What did Shoaib Akhtar say?

"We do not have a personal agenda against the players. If I wasn't paid, I wouldn't even be here discussing Pakistan cricket. Honestly, I have nothing to do with this team. I have been doing this since 2011 and I have said it all. I have been seeing this deterioration since 2011. If you make abnormal people captain and make strange selections, this is what the result will be. I have previously worked with captains whose personalities would change thrice in a day," he said.

Shoaib Malik interrupt the discussion

Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who were also part of the discussion, also decided to have a go at the PCB.

"Why don't you join the system once? Just join once and fix it," Malik interrupted.

Malik asked Akhtar to join the PCB and fix the mess, to which the latter replied, saying that it's upto the chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Give me the domestic circuit, I will fix it. I will sacrifice my time with my family for the future of Pakistan. I know what my fate will be after three years. I'm still ready to sacrifice," Akhtar replied.

Hafeez responded with a humorous jibe, he said, "Isn't three years a bit too long?"