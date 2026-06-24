Did Ronaldo ignore a question about Messi? Portugal star's reaction goes viral

Ronaldo is the talk of the town currently after his match-winning performance against Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the Portugal captain's reaction is also going viral, which he gave to a question about long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is grabbing all the attention after his brace, which helped Portugal register a convincing victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday (local time). The Portugal captain broke several FIFA World Cup records with his performance in the game and also became the Player of the Match. After the match, when Ronaldo was taking questions from the media personnel, he reportedly refused to comment on a question about his arch-rival and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi. Yes, you read it right!

Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet wherein a journalist attempted to ask Ronaldo about Messi.

Did Ronaldo ignore Messi question after match-winning performance?

At first, Ronaldo spoke about the match and the 'difficult' period between the game and said, ''It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football. But I held on, like I always do, because I believe in work more than anything else.''

Later, a reporter asked the Portuguese veteran if he could pose a question. In reply, Ronaldo jokingly said, ''That depends on the question; otherwise, I won't answer you.''

In another viral clip, when one reporter tried to ask him about Messi, Ronaldo intervened and asked the other reporters to ask questions.

Take a look

BREAKING: Ronaldo REFUSES to answer a question comparing him to Messi.



Ronaldo rightfully won't let the media control the narrative. pic.twitter.com/AyK3jkIWAj — Man United Fan Club (@manufcnow) June 23, 2026

Reporter: *tries to ask Ronaldo about Messi’s goals



*Ronaldo ignores it.



Reporter: “Can I ask another question?”



Ronaldo: “Ask a proper question or I will not answer.”



pic.twitter.com/cfBaOcX5AE — (@lewguler) June 23, 2026

Ronaldo silences critics

After a dry start to the FIFA World Cup 2026, when the Portugal captain failed to score even a single goal against DR Congo, Ronaldo returned to his prime with the second group stage match against Uzbekistan. With the help of his brace, Portugal registered a comfortable victory are also leading Group K with four points.

Not only this, but Ronaldo even shattered several World Cup records and achieved some prestigious milestones. He is now the first-ever player to score in six different tournaments of the World Cup, beginning from the 2006 edition.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/