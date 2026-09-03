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Did Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni smoke hookah in hotel room? Viral video triggers row! Watch here

An internet discussion has been triggered by a viral video purportedly showing MS Dhoni mentioning hookah at a party with Rishabh Pant.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

Did Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni smoke hookah in hotel room? Viral video triggers row! Watch here
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A viral clip of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant at a private gathering has sparked an online frenzy after Dhoni was heard mentioning hookah. The unverified video shows Pant relaxing on a sofa with friends while Dhoni, after taking a picture, shakes Pant's hand and allegedly says, "jara hookah peeke aata hu". The room also shows beer cans and cocktails, pointing to a casual party setting.

The hookah controversy and past teammate comments

This is not the first time Dhoni's name has been linked to hookah; former Australia captain George Bailey previously discussed Dhoni's love of shisha during his playing days, noting that Dhoni kept an open-door policy in his hotel room where younger players would gather around his hookah setup. Similarly, former teammate Michael Hussey has described Dhoni's room as an informal lounge where players frequently bonded. However, the video's authenticity, date and location remain unverified.

Dhoni and Pant’s strong bond

The film depicts the long-standing tight relationship between the two wicketkeeper-batters. Before India's Test series against Sri Lanka, Pant and Dhoni were seen hanging out in Ranchi prior to this video. Dhoni was observed driving Pant home following his training sessions during that time of preparation. Dhoni has been Pant's coach since the beginning of his career, and the two have often been spotted together off the field, especially during India's tour of England.

Also read: Orry makes big statement after his abortion remark goes viral: 'Talking about...'

Pant’s recent performance

Pant had a successful red-ball outing at the same time as the viral moment. He scored 168 runs at an average of 56 in three innings to end India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka. He scored 66 in the second innings at Galle, making history as the first Indian Test batsman to reach 100 sixes. His effort featured two half-centuries. With eight hundreds and a top score of 159 not out against Australia, Pant's Test record is 3,725 runs over 90 innings.

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