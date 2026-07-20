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Did Pedri predict Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 title a year in advance?

An old post by Spanish midfielder Pedri Gonzalez has surfaced again on social media wherein he seemingly predicted the date on which La Roja defeated Argentina and won their second FIFA World Cup title. Know the whole story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Did Pedri predict Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 title a year in advance?
Spain beat Argentina to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time. (Pic Credits: Instagram/pedri)
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Pedri Gonzalez, Spain's star midfielder, is celebrating his country's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory as La Roja defeated Argentina in the final to claim their second title. Interestingly, the 23-year-old seems to have predicted this nearly a year ago through a post on his social media handles. Yes, you read it right! In his latest post, he shared a series of pictures of himself celebrating the World Cup win, the caption of which reads, ''It was written! 1 9 0 7 2 6. The day an entire country's dream comes true. The day we become WORLD CHAMPIONS.''

Take a look

For those unversed, Pedri shared a post last year on June 10 featuring himself with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal with a caption ''1 9 0 7 2 6''. Yes, believe it. 13 months later, Pedri watched that prediction become reality as Spain defeated Argentina to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time in the tournament's history.

Here's the old post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pedri González (@pedri)

 

Messi's dream shattered in New York

 

Spain dominated the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final against the defending champions as La Roja controlled most of the contest. However, Argentina's goalie Emiliano Martinez showcased his brilliance with several outstanding saves during the game, and both sides were goalless through 90 minutes of gameplay.

 

The decisive moment came in the 106th minute when Ferran Torres found the back of the net, giving his side the lead it was looking for. Meanwhile, Argentina failed to bounce back in the game, and it was all over for them as Spain clinched the game with a one-to-nil score.

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