Headlines

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

MP Cabinet Expansion: Prahld Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?

Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?

Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

Weight loss: 10 tips to lose weight in winter

List of longest rivers in world

Home remedies to get rid of acne

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

HomeSports

Sports

Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?

An Indian Express report claims that there are speculations that GT not only added Rs 15 crore in their purse ahead of the IPL 2024 auction after trading Pandya to MI but also received a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

article-main
Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the upcoming IPL 2024. Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal. An Indian Express report claims that there are speculations that GT not only added Rs 15 crore in their purse ahead of the auction after trading Pandya to MI but also received a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore. 

Furthermore, the transfer of the 30-year-old player was beneficial for the Titans in terms of their business. In the year 2021, CVC Capital made a substantial payment of INR 5625 to become a part of IPL. As a result of this deal, CVC Capital's valuation is expected to experience a significant increase by the end of the fiscal year.

With Pandya’s new responsibility as a captain, he also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

However, Pandya's announcement as MI captain was not well received by Rohit Sharma fans as they started slamming the franchise on X (formerly known as Twitter) with trends of ‘ShameOnMI.’ Now, fans' dissatisfaction with MI’s decision has impacted the five-time IPL winners so much that it has led to a drop of nine lakh followers on their official Instagram account.

While it is uncertain whether Rohit voluntarily stepped down as captain or not, the consequence of MI’s decision has witnessed a drop from 13.2 million to 12.3 million followers on Instagram.

As per sources, Pandya had set a condition of returning to Mumbai Indians only if he is offered the captaincy role.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Kapil Sharma, Vishal-Shekar sing 'Roop Tera Mastana' at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, video goes viral

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE