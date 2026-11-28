A viral video of Mohammed Siraj seemingly ignoring Gautam Gambhir has sparked rift talk, but there is no confirmation of any disagreement.

A short video of Mohammed Siraj and Gautam Gambhir has gone viral and left fans asking questions. In the clip, Siraj seems to walk past Gambhir without a handshake or even a look. That one moment was enough to start talk of a rift. But is there really a problem between the two? As of now, there is no proof of that.

What happened in the viral video?

During the IND vs. NZ second Test, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and head coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen in the video interacting. Siraj does not seem to acknowledge Gambhir, shake his hand, or even turn to face him when he passes by. It's a really brief clip.

It doesn't depict what transpired either before or after that. Nevertheless, fans promptly began posting it on social media and inquiring about the pacer's relationship with the coach.Many thought Siraj appeared distressed or aloof. Others speculated that it might be nothing at all, just a typical event that was accidentally captured on video.

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Why are fans talking about it more?

Fans were furious when the video was released since Siraj had already been left out of India's starting lineup for both Test matches against New Zealand. Some questioned his absence and connected it to the video, although there is no proof of a relationship. Selection was based on combination and match conditions, according to the team management.