Thiago reportedly scored an incredible 11 goals in a minor tournament encounter against Atalanta United.

Thiago Messi, Lionel Messi's eldest son, has recently gained a lot of attention on social media following reports from several news sources claiming he scored around a dozen goals for the Inter Miami Under-13 squad. On February 5th, Thiago reportedly scored an incredible 11 goals in a minor tournament encounter against Atalanta United.

Various news sources shared detailed accounts of the 12-year-old, who wore the iconic number 10 jersey, as he opened the scoring in the 12th minute and continued to dominate the game. Thiago found the net in the 27th, 30th, 35th, 44th, 51st, 57th, 67th, 76th, 87th, and 89th minutes.

However, noted journalist Michelle Kaufman from the Miami Herald dismissed these claims as fake news.

"TRUTH ALERT: Despite what you see on social media, Messi's son, Thiago, did NOT score 11 goals in an Inter Miami academy game this week. Game never happened. Complete fabrication by some fan site that went viral," she wrote.

TRUTH ALERT: Despite what you see on social media, Messi’s son, Thiago, did NOT score 11 goals in an Inter Miami academy game this week. Game never happened. Complete fabrication by some fan site that went viral. @MiamiHerald @HeraldSports #Messi #InterMiami #ReadLocal February 7, 2025

Thiago became a member of the Inter Miami academy in 2023 following Messi's relocation to the USA. Much like his legendary father, he is recognized for his prowess as a creative playmaker and attacking midfielder.

“We cannot predict whether Thiago Messi will reach the same heights as Leo Messi. However, one thing is certain: he is following in his father’s footsteps and demonstrating the same ambition," Spanish Mundo Deportivo had stated, shedding light on Thiago’s emerging career.

Thiago has become an important member of the Inter Miami U-13 squad. He plays with Luis Suarez's son, Benjamin Suarez, who was Messi's Barcelona teammate. Thiago's game has advanced significantly since he joined the program. His dribbling, ball control, and general talents bring back memories of Messi's early La Masia Academy days.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Floodlight failure interrupts 2nd ODI in Cuttack, players walk off the field after long delay - Watch