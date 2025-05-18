The comment was made during a discussion about MS Dhoni's future in the IPL, ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 home game against KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Harbhajan not only supported the Chennai Super Kings icon's continued participation but also triggered debate.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has ignited a social media controversy with a comment perceived by many as a veiled criticism of Virat Kohli. The remark, made during a Star Sports panel discussion, drew strong reactions online, with fans accusing Harbhajan of minimizing Kohli’s immense popularity and dedicated fan base.

The comment was made during a discussion about MS Dhoni's future in the IPL, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 home game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Harbhajan not only supported the Chennai Super Kings icon's continued participation but also triggered debate with his views on fan loyalty in Indian cricket.

However, Harbhajan later said, Dhoni is the only player with a "real fan base," implying that other players rely on "paid fans and PR."

What Harbhajan Singh exactly said?

"Kitna bacha hua hai aur jab tak dum hai khelo bhai. Meri team hoti to shayad main kuch aur decision leta," Harbhajan said durig the show.

"Aur seedhi si baat hai fan to chahenge kyunki unke fan jo hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki sabse zyada fan agar asal wale fan jo hai wo unke hi hai (CSK). Baaki to ye bane banaye hai jo aajkal social media aadha to paid hi chalta hai par ye inke fan jo hai wo asali hai. Inke jo fan hai wo sahi mein fan hai. Baaki yahan wahan jo aap number dekhte ho wo chhodiye number unke upar kabhi baithenge to charcha karenge," he added.

His fellow commentator and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who was also present in the panel, was left in splits as he said "Itna sach nehi bolna tha (You weren't supposed to be this honest)." Harbhajan showed no hesitation in responding, "Someone had to."

The statement quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a slight at Kohli, especially considering the timing Kohli was set to play his first match since announcing his sudden retirement from Test cricket just days earlier on May 12.

Social media reaction

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was all set to play his first game since the shock announcement of his Test retirement, and fans, despite being left heartbroken, arranged a special tribute for the 36-year-old at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They transformed the venue into a sea of white, donning Kohli's No. 18 India Test jersey as a tribute to the former captain, who brought down the curtain on a glorious 14-year career in the longest format earlier this week.

Unfortunately, fans were unable to see Kohli in action as rain caused the IPL 2025 game between RCB and KKR to be abandoned without any play.

The washout awarded Bengaluru one point, moving them back to the top of the table, but they have not yet secured a playoff spot. Bengaluru needs one more win from their remaining two games to ensure a top-four finish, while Kolkata, currently in sixth place, has been eliminated from the tournament.