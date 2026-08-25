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MS Dhoni wanted 25% stake in CSK? Report reveals why talks with franchise hit roadblock

A report claims MS Dhoni's talks to buy a stake in CSK have failed, creating a possible rift over his future with the franchise.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

MS Dhoni wanted 25% stake in CSK? Report reveals why talks with franchise hit roadblock
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MS Dhoni's relationship with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is reportedly strained after unsuccessful negotiations for a stake purchase in the franchise. Since joining CSK in IPL 2008, he has been the most-capped player and highest run-scorer, but his efforts to strengthen his connection through ownership did not succeed.

What the report says about stake talks

Dhoni, 45, sought to buy a stake in CSK, initially requesting 25% but receiving a counteroffer of 3%. He lowered his demand to 20%, leading to a 4% offer, and later settled for 18%, yet CSK's final offer remained at 5.5%. “Dhoni wanted to buy a stake. He wasn’t asking for it for free, but the CSK management thought otherwise," a source was quoted as saying by CricBlogger. According to sources, no official written proposal or agreement was exchanged, and the majority of conversations took place verbally.

Also read: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'

What it means for Dhoni's future with CSK

According to the source, Dhoni's relationship with CSK has deteriorated due to the dispute over the shareholding, and it is uncertain if he would play for the five-time IPL champions once more. Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK paid Rs 4 crore to keep Dhoni. According to the article, he missed every game for the team in the 2026 edition owing to an injury.

The stake talks report has not yet received an official response from CSK or Dhoni. The assertions are supported by the report's cited sources. As of right now, CSK management has not formally confirmed any stake sale discussions.

 

 

 

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