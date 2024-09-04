Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's big move, set to challenge HDFC, SBI with...

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Delhi: President delegates L-G power to constitute any authority or statutory body, appoint members to boards

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in abroad for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it thrice, took 3-year break and then…

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's big move, set to challenge HDFC, SBI with...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, set to challenge HDFC, SBI with...

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in abroad for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it thrice, took 3-year break and then…

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in abroad for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it thrice, took 3-year break and then…

Meet brothers, who built India's 4th largest pharma firm worth Rs 95876 crore, billionaires with net worth of...

Meet brothers, who built India's 4th largest pharma firm worth Rs 95876 crore, billionaires with net worth of...

Foods, drinks that can harm your brain, memory

Foods, drinks that can harm your brain, memory

7 endangered animals in world

7 endangered animals in world

8 must-watch Indian films, series based on plane hijacks

8 must-watch Indian films, series based on plane hijacks

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

HomeSports

Sports

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

This series of retirement announcements that started to circulate has evoked shock and surprise, sparking debates, and sowing seeds of uncertainty.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:52 AM IST

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The social media went by storm after fake posts from Pakistan star batter Babar Azam announcing his retirement from Test cricket went viral, following Pakistan’s 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh on Tuesday. 

This series of retirement announcements that started to circulate has evoked shock and surprise, sparking debates, and sowing seeds of uncertainty.

The rumours of retirement started around social media after Babar had another underwhelming performance during the Test series against Bangladesh. After managing scores of just 31 and 11 in the second Test match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

However, it later came to attention that these posts circulating online emerged from parody accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter). No such statements were found on Babar's official social media handles, X and Instagram.

The first fake retirement post on X was posted by an account named “Jay Shah (parody),” which claimed Babar Azam had retired from Test cricket. 

Here’s the viral post:

Moreover, another fake post circulated by a profile named "Babar Azam - Parody" further fuelled speculations about Babar’s retirement.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory over here on Tuesday and achieved a historic sweep of their two-Test series.

Needing 143 more runs on the final day with 10 wickets in hand, Bangladesh knocked them off for the loss of four wickets when Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary.

Bangladesh recorded only its second bilateral series win of two or more Tests away from home; the last was against the West Indies in 2009.

The tourists won the opening Test by 10 wickets and required just four days in the second after the first day was washed out in Rawalpindi.

(With inputs from AP)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra to gift a car to armless archer Sheetal Devi, but not this year; check out why

Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra to gift a car to armless archer Sheetal Devi, but not this year; check out why

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Paris Paralympics 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya bags silver in men's discus throw F-56 event

Paris Paralympics 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya bags silver in men's discus throw F-56 event

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement