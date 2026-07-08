Did Argentina get preferential treatment? Breaking down Egypt's FIFA World Cup conspiracy claim

Argentina's controversial FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Egypt has ignited a global debate over refereeing standards. From disputed VAR decisions to claims of preferential treatment for Lionel Messi's side, here's an in-depth look at the incidents fueling Egypt's conspiracy allegations.

Conspiracy theories never stray far from football. They get started as murmurs online, pick up steam after a dodgy decision, then usually fade out—at least most of the time. But the one about Lionel Messi’s Argentina just won’t die.

It really caught fire at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Every time a referee’s call went in Argentina’s favor, people on social media lit up with claims of bias. In the opener, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, but some fans were more interested in the clock—why so much stoppage time? Was that a gift to the South Americans? Then came their game with Poland. After a VAR review, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie gave Argentina a penalty for a foul on Messi. On the BBC, Rio Ferdinand called it “disgraceful and outrageous.” Others piled on, saying it was just a soft call to help Argentina. No one could actually prove a conspiracy, but the feeling that Argentina were getting an extra helping hand didn’t go away after Qatar.

Fast forward four years and the old storyline is back, louder than before. Right after Argentina’s wild comeback win against Egypt—3-2, snatched in the final minutes—talk of special treatment from the officials exploded again.

Here’s what happened. Egypt thought they were up 2-0 when Mostafa Ziko scored in the 58th minute. But the referee, François Letexier, canceled the goal after a VAR check for a foul in the build-up. Argentina survived and went on to win it late.

People were furious after the final whistle. Egypt’s coach, Hossam Hassan, just said what a lot of Egyptian fans felt: “Maybe they want the world champions to stay. Maybe they want Messi to go all the way.” He sounded fed up: “I’ll never watch the World Cup again, there’s no justice in this competition.” Ziko was no happier, saying: “It wasn’t fair. The referee wasted our efforts...The cup is directed toward Argentina.”

Now, will these claims hold up under the microscope? Who knows. But the old controversy has roared back to life.

Let’s look at the disallowed goal. Egypt’s Marwan Attia tackled Lisandro Martinez, about a hundred yards from Argentina’s goal. VAR showed Attia grabbed Martinez’s shirt and accidentally trod on his foot. Because the foul happened during the attacking phase that led up to the goal, the ref blew it off after checking the screen. Egypt saw red.

Former Premier League referee Graham Scott, writing in The Athletic, said it was nothing more than regular contact and shouldn’t have meant a VAR stoppage. He explained that when an incident happens so far up the pitch, it needs to be clear and significant before VAR steps in. Here, Argentina had time to reset—a key detail under VAR protocol.

Fernando Guerrero, who reffed at the 2022 World Cup, agreed, posting that there was “no foul” and even if there was, it wasn’t part of the Attacking Possession Phase since Argentina’s defenders were well positioned. In his words, “VAR and the referee made a mistake, harming Egypt and ultimately contributing to their elimination.”

Last week, FIFA’s refereeing chief, Pierluigi Collina, reminded officials to let “normal football contact” slide, trying to keep games flowing. If that’s truly how things are supposed to work, then Ziko’s goal probably should’ve counted.

There are, of course, arguments on the other side. Some see Attia’s actions as a textbook foul. But at the heart of the outrage is the question: does VAR really treat everyone the same way?

Let’s talk about Messi’s record-breaker versus Austria in the group stage. In the build-up, Alexis Mac Allister won the ball back for Argentina after lunging in from behind—he took out Xaver Schlager, with barely any contact on the ball. Austria shouted for a foul, nothing was given, play rolled on, and Messi scored. Peter Schmeichel, talking on Fox Sports, wasn’t having it: “I don’t think that goal should have stood... VAR should have taken that back. It was a clear and obvious mistake.”

Egypt also wanted a penalty right before Enzo Fernandez scored the winner for Argentina. Mohamed Salah went down in the box after light contact, and there was also a possible shirt tug on another Egyptian player. Again, nothing from VAR.

Ian Wright summed up the frustration on ITV Sport: “If you’re going to pull it back for Argentina on the edge of the box, you have to pull it back for this one with Mo Salah. He’s been caught, maybe it’s minimal, but he’s been caught.”

It wasn’t just in the Egypt match. Earlier, during the group stage against Algeria, Messi wasn’t penalized by VAR for a rough challenge. USA striker Folarin Balogun got a one-match ban for something similar—though FIFA later suspended it after some criticism. Algeria even filed a complaint with FIFA, but apparently never heard back.

Add in yet another flashpoint in that Egypt match: in the 43rd minute, an Argentine player appeared to hit an Egyptian in the face off the ball, but the game continued—and the debate grew on social media. People started putting together video compilations of odd calls.

Bottom line, major tournaments always have refereeing drama. This World Cup has just brought extra questions about VAR and how it’s applied. When similar situations end up with different rulings, it’s hardly surprising that people shout “inconsistency!”

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