Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...

Rashid Khan recently clarified his second marriage after a photo with his wife went viral. He revealed that the woman in the picture is his wife, confirming their marriage in August 2025. Rashid Khan also shared his commitment to charity and his humanitarian work through the Rashid Khan Foundation.

Afghanistan’s cricketing superstar Rashid Khan recently made headlines after a photo featuring him and a woman at the launch of the Khan Charity Foundation went viral on social media. Speculation quickly spread about the identity of the woman, leading to curiosity among fans. In response to the growing rumours, Rashid Khan took to Instagram to clear the air, revealing that the woman in question is, in fact, his wife. This public clarification also marked the announcement of his second marriage, which took place earlier this year.

Didn’t know Rashid Khan had motion like that. Pretty wife namkhuda.



Maybe I should start playing cricket. pic.twitter.com/0PyFYRelsk — Qalandar (@shamali_wal) November 9, 2025

Rashid Khan’s Clarification on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Rashid shared that on August 2, 2025, he began a 'new and meaningful chapter' in his life, marrying a woman who represents the love, peace, and partnership he always hoped for. He expressed his disappointment over the assumptions made from the charity event photograph and emphasised the straightforward truth that the woman is his wife and that they stand together openly. 'To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,' Rashid wrote, thanking his fans for their continued support.

A Look Into Rashid Khan’s Private Life

Rashid Khan, who is 26, had his second marriage after tying the knot with his maternal cousin in October 2024. Despite the public interest in his personal life, he has chosen to respect his wife’s privacy, adhering to cultural traditions while sharing that she is someone who embodies peace and love.

The wedding ceremony, held on the same day as his brothers' weddings: Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan at Kabul’s Imperial Continental Hotel, was a grand family affair. Several key figures from the Afghanistan Cricket Board, including CEO Naseeb Khan and former captain Mohammad Nabi, were in attendance. Rashid’s national teammates, including rising stars like Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, were also present, marking a memorable celebration for the family and the Afghan cricket community.

Rashid Khan’s Humanitarian Efforts

Beyond cricket, Rashid Khan has been increasingly dedicated to social causes. His Rashid Khan Foundation focuses on vital issues such as education, healthcare, and providing access to clean water for vulnerable Afghan families. The recent charity event in the Netherlands, where the viral photo was taken, underscores his commitment to giving back while balancing his international cricketing career.

Despite the unintended attention drawn to the photo, Rashid Khan’s wife accompanied him to the charity event, and he made it clear that any misinterpretation surrounding the image was unfortunate. His post not only clarified the situation but also reinforced his continued dedication to both his family and humanitarian causes.

Support from Fans and Fellow Cricketers

The announcement of Rashid Khan’s second marriage, along with his transparent clarification about the viral photo, received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow cricketers alike. His openness and respect for cultural values have earned him praise on social media platforms. Rashid’s ability to balance both his personal life and his career, while maintaining a positive influence off the field, continues to resonate with his global fanbase.