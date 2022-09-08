Diamond League finals: Neeraj Chopra ready to claim his maiden DL title in Zurich- When and where to watch LIVE

Headlines

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, importance and significance

Meet Sanjay Dutt, DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

Meet IAS officer who lived like a ‘monk’, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, importance and significance

Meet Sanjay Dutt, DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

75 days challenge rules: Benefits, diet and exercises

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

Vitamin D: Tips to improve your Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

HomeSports

Sports

Diamond League finals: Neeraj Chopra ready to claim his maiden DL title in Zurich- When and where to watch LIVE

Chopra has also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2022 Diamond League season has come to a close, with the grand final scheduled for September 7 and 8 in Zurich, Switzerland. In the finals, India's javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete for his maiden Diamond League trophy.

Chopra also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

 

Before Chopra, the only Indian to finish in the top three at a Diamond League Meet was discus thrower Vikas Gowda. Gowda has previously finished second in New York in 2012 and Doha in 2014, as well as third in Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

"89m is an impressive showing. I'm especially thrilled because I'm recovering from an injury, and tonight was a positive indication that I've healed well "Chopra said following his gold medal triumph in Lausanne.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final?

You can catch all the LIVE action from Diamond League Final with the official broadcasters Sports18.

Where to watch  Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final LIVE Stream?

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream all the Diamond League Final on the OTT platform Voot.

READ| How many matches will Team India play before the beginning of ICC T20I World Cup 2022?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KGF 3 major update: Yash’s film to release in 2025, Hombale Films to make official announcement soon

Here's why you should not eat food wrapped in newspaper

DNA Explainer: What is 'One Force, One District' policy that may be adopted in Manipur amid violence?

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: EAM Jaishankar in US

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE