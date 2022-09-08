Diamond League finals: Neeraj Chopra ready to claim his maiden DL title in Zurich- When and where to watch LIVE

Chopra has also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

The 2022 Diamond League season has come to a close, with the grand final scheduled for September 7 and 8 in Zurich, Switzerland. In the finals, India's javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete for his maiden Diamond League trophy.

Start list has been confirmed for Men's Javelin Throw and Neeraj Chopra's main competition will come from Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. No Anderson Peters as suspected. pic.twitter.com/pWOZxmpZ6A — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 5, 2022

Before Chopra, the only Indian to finish in the top three at a Diamond League Meet was discus thrower Vikas Gowda. Gowda has previously finished second in New York in 2012 and Doha in 2014, as well as third in Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

"89m is an impressive showing. I'm especially thrilled because I'm recovering from an injury, and tonight was a positive indication that I've healed well "Chopra said following his gold medal triumph in Lausanne.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final?

You can catch all the LIVE action from Diamond League Final with the official broadcasters Sports18.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final LIVE Stream?

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream all the Diamond League Final on the OTT platform Voot.

