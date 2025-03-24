Dhoni's judgment for DRS has been consistently exceptional for years. In CSK's IPL 2025 opener against Mumbai Indians, he once again showcased why captains and bowlers trust his decisions above all others.

While MS Dhoni may no longer be the captain of Chennai Super Kings, his influence on the team remains significant. Even with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the captaincy last year, Dhoni's presence behind the stumps is still crucial, particularly when it comes to DRS decisions.

Dhoni's judgment for DRS has been consistently exceptional for years. In CSK's IPL 2025 opener against Mumbai Indians, he once again showcased why captains and bowlers trust his decisions above all others.

When Nathan Ellis bowled a delivery that struck Mitchell Santner on the pads in the 18th over, MS Dhoni's subtle nod was enough for Chennai Super Kings to initiate a DRS review. As expected, Dhoni's intuition proved accurate.

Santner, caught off guard, failed to adjust to Ellis's delivery which zipped in low, hitting him on the back pad before he could react. The on-field umpire remained unconvinced, but Ellis was certain of the dismissal, and, crucially, so was Dhoni.

Dhoni had only a fraction of a second to assess the ball's trajectory, but his decision was immediate. Ruturaj Gaikwad, relying on Dhoni's sharp eye for detail, immediately requested a review. The replay confirmed Dhoni's accurate prediction: the ball was hitting the top of middle stump, resulting in another crucial wicket for CSK at the death.

Ellis, upon seeing the 'OUT' decision, immediately turned towards Dhoni in celebration, acknowledging the man who made the crucial call.

Mumbai Indians faced a difficult batting performance, struggling to reach 155/9 against CSK in a sluggish display in Chennai. The innings started poorly, with opener Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck, setting the tone for MI's early struggles.

Mumbai Indians' top order faltered under relentless pressure, failing to establish any momentum. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilak Varma (31) provided brief resistance, forming a partnership that offered some stability. However, just as MI appeared to be recovering, they were overwhelmed by a relentless CSK bowling attack.

Deepak Chahar's late burst (28*) proved crucial in guiding MI past the 150-run mark in the innings.

Meanwhile, CSK will play its second match of TATA IPL 2025 against RCB on March 28 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.