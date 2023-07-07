Search icon
This Indian cricketer is the highest tax paying sportsman with Rs 12 crore salary, it's not Kohli, Yuvraj, Rohit Sharma

This cricketer's annual salary is predicted to be Rs 12 crore. Check his business investments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has claimed the distinction of being Jharkhand's top taxpayer for the most last fiscal year. Dhoni reportedly paid an amazing Rs 38 crore in advance tax for the fiscal year that ended on March 31 of this year, according to the Income Tax Department. 

The 42-year-old's annual salary is predicted to be in the range of Rs 12 crore from his contract with the Chennai Super Kings. 

Dhoni's annual income is still unaffected despite his departure from international cricket, according to the IT department. He has continuously been the highest individual taxpayer in Jharkhand since he began his international career.

Due to his significant advance tax payment, MS Dhoni was Jharkhand's biggest taxpayer the previous year. In the fiscal year 2020–2021, he deposited almost Rs 30 crore as advance tax. 

Dhoni’s business investments:
CSK Captain is the owner of 200 gyms across the nation which operates under the banner of SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd. He also owns a part of Chennaiyin FC. Dhoni was asked to be the brand ambassador for Seven when it was launched in February 2016, but he outdid them. He not only represents the company as its brand ambassador, but he also controls its footwear division. 

Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife and the CEO of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL), founded the company in 2019. The production company MS Dhoni owns announced its first movie, "Let's Get Married," which will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, earlier this year.

