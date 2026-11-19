Sehwag says Dhoni has mentored CSK since day one, and his new role as Team Mentor is the right step at the right time.

MS Dhoni and Chennai have always been one story, and Virender Sehwag has now spoken about that special bond. Speaking in Mumbai, the former Indian cricketer said Dhoni has been much more than just a player for the team, a remark that has once again got fans talking about Dhoni’s future and his long connection with Chennai.

Sehwag says Dhoni was always Chennai’s mentor

Sehwag said, “Dhoni has been mentoring Chennai since day one, acting as captain, building the team and leading it on the field.” According to Sehwag, Dhoni never needed a title to guide Chennai. From the first season, he shaped the side, backed youngsters and took big decisions on the field.

Sehwag also spoke about the pressure that comes with an official mentor role. He said, “Taking on the official role of mentor may bring a different kind of pressure.” As captain, Dhoni controlled things on the field. As mentor, he will have to guide from outside and let others decide, which is not easy for someone who always led from the front. Sehwag then spoke about retirement and timing. He said, “Every player's time eventually comes, and perhaps this was the right time for Dhoni to step away from playing cricket, which is why he announced his retirement.”

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CSK’s official announcement

Soon after, Chennai Super Kings shared an official announcement for their fans. The post read:

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”