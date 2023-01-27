Dhoni Entertainment’s first film titled ‘Let's Get Married announced, details inside

Image Source: Twitter

Three months after making the announcement of releasing their first Tamil movie, Dhoni Entertainment has revealed the cast and crew. On January 27th (Friday), the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni-owned Entertainment company unveiled the title of the movie, 'LGM - Let's Get Married'. This highly anticipated movie is sure to be a hit with fans of Dhoni and Tamil cinema alike.

It is learned that the upcoming movie will star Harish Kalyan and Ivana, and will be directed by the acclaimed director Ramesh Thamilmani. This highly anticipated film promises to be an exciting and captivating cinematic experience.

In a press release, DEPL said, the exceptional bond that Dhoni shares with the people of Tamil Nadu is unmatched. “Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualized by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment,” the release added.

Harish Kalyan has gained recognition after the success of his film Pyaar Prema Kaddhal, while Ivana has established her presence in the Indian film industry with the blockbuster hit Love Today, directed by actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan

Dhoni Entertainment is a small-budget venture promoted by former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

The company is planning to expand its film production beyond Tamil and into other Southern Indian languages, such as Telugu and Malayalam. This move will allow the company to reach a wider audience and expand its influence in the region. With this new venture, the company is poised to become a major player in the Southern Indian film industry.

