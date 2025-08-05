Twitter
Dhanashree Verma visits Dubai Temple days after ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal 'be your own sugar daddy' revelation, says 'grateful for...'

Yuzvendra Chahal recently appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast where he discussed about his divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Now, on Monday, Dhanashree took to her Instagram to give a sneak peek into her time in Dubai. Check here what she posted after ex-husband's podcast

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma visits Dubai Temple days after ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal 'be your own sugar daddy' revelation, says 'grateful for...'

Social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has responded, albeit indirectly, to her former husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's recent podcast appearance, where he discussed about their divorce. Dhanashree subtly shared a glimpse into her life, revealing she's currently in Dubai.

On Monday, Dhanashree posted on Instagram, offering a sneak peek into her time in Dubai. She shared photos of herself enjoying street food like vada pav and pani puri, taking golden hour walks, and visiting a temple, all while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere. She mentioned that her trip was filled with nostalgia.

Dhanashree Verma's post after ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal's explosive podcast

Taking to Instagram, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist shared couple of picture along with the caption, “Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime…Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming. One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple—peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community…Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection."

This is Dhanashree's first post after Chahal discussed their divorce and his choice to wear the "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" T-shirt. Although she has not directly addressed Chahal's statements, the post emphasizes inner growth and reconnection.

What Yuzvendra Chahal said on their divorce on Raj Shamani's podcast?

Chahal candidly discussed his personal life and his divorce from Dhanashree Verma during a conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel.

"I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking (otherwise)," Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal on 'be your own sugar daddy' remark

Talking about his decision to wear ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt on the day of his final divorce hearing, Chahal said, “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message).”

Dhanashree Verma - Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Chahal were married in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal requested dance lessons from Dhanashree.

According to their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they jointly filed a petition in family court, seeking a divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March of this year.

At the time, there were rumors that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree's family refuted these claims by releasing a statement.

