Dhanashree Verma's marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has ended in divorce, with the couple citing 'compatibility issues' in their petition filed at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. They had been living separately for 18 months. Recent rumours claimed Dhanashree was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony, but her family has vehemently denied these allegations.

In a statement, they said, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever.”

Further, they slammed the media for misinformation saying, “It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy."

In the latest development, the final hearing of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce case took place at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Thursday. After a counselling session, the estranged couple informed the judge that they had decided to proceed with a mutual consent divorce.

The couple revealed that they had been living apart for 18 months, citing "compatibility issues" as the primary reason for their separation. Reports had been circulating online that Dhanashree Verma was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Dhanashree's lawyer, Aditi Mohan, has now clarified that the divorce proceedings are still ongoing and not finalized.

In a statement, Mohan said, "The matter is currently sub judice, and I won't comment on the proceedings. I urge the media to fact-check before reporting, as several misleading claims are being circulated."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's relationship blossomed rapidly, with the cricketer popping the question. The couple got engaged in August 2020 and just a few months later, they exchanged vows in December 2020.