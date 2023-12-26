‘Despite not seeing you, I…’:Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

Headlines

India’s star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is currently winning hearts on social media for the emotional note that he penned down for his son Zoravar on his birthday. Having been separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, it’s been over a year now since Dhawan met his son in person. In the viral post, Dhawan also claimed that he has been blocked from all platforms, as a matter of which he is finding difficulties in connecting with his son.

Read Dhawan’s heartfelt note posted on Instagram:

"It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. 

Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely.

Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong.

Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life.

Love you loads Zora 
Papa"

Netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) have also extended their support to Dhawan and reacted to his note with heartbreaking emojis.

In October 2023, the Delhi court granted divorce to Dhawan, noting that the PBKS skipper was subjected to mental cruelty by his estranged wife Ayesha Dhawan.

 

