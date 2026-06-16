Despite FIFA ban, pre-revolution Iranian flags make appearance at World Cup clash | WATCH

The Iranian fans during the group stage match against New Zealand captivated the attention of many after they displayed the pre-revolutionary Iran's fans featuring the Sun and Lion in the middle. Take a look at viral clips.

During the New Zealand vs Iran World Cup match in Los Angeles, Iranian fans were seen displaying the pre-revolutionary flags of the country inside the SoFi Stadium. This already began much ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash when thousands of Iranian protesters gathered outside the stadium to protest against the Iranian government. Inside the SoFi Stadium, several pre-revolutionary flags were visible with fans displaying them on banners and t-shirts despite FIFA's ban.

Earlier, FIFA said that the display of pre-revolutionary flags would violate FIFA's Code of Conduct, which states that 'banners, flags, flyers, apparel, and other paraphernalia that are political, offensive and/or discriminatory in nature' are prohibited at tournament venues under the regulations.

It is reported that security at SoFi Stadium was quite strict, with spectators required to pass through metal detectors and undergo bag inspections before entering.

Take a look

The Lion and Sun flag dominated the stadium tonight. So FIFA went into overdrive trying to censor it.



At the Iran vs. New Zealand World Cup match, the stadium was flooded with Lion and Sun flags and shirts. Not the flag of the Islamic Republic, but the real flag of Iran. It was… pic.twitter.com/57cAq6FydF — Donya (@donyadelsouz) June 16, 2026

Apart from inside the stadium, many demonstrators were seen protesting outside the stadium, displaying the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag.

HAPPENING NOW: Crowds of protesters have gathered outside tonight’s FIFa World Cup match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, CA.



Many demonstrators are calling attention to Iran’s government and protesting FIFA’s ban on the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag. pic.twitter.com/NPJ2g7ciZ6 — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 15, 2026

Apart from this, when the national anthem of Iran was played ahead of the clash with New Zealand, Iranian fans, who were present in thousands, booed loudly. Viral clips of the moment are doing the rounds on social media.

The real Iranians booing the antem of the occupying regime while waving the true National flag of Iran; The Lion and Sun Flag of Iran during IRGC’s team and NewZeland.#WeWillReclaimIran #KingRezaPahlavi‌ForIran pic.twitter.com/sy18BQw70R — Sepidar (@Sepideh52191550) June 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the match between Iran and New Zealand ended in a 2-2 draw, and both teams shared one point each. For the next fixture against Belgium on June 21, Iran will stay in Los Angeles. Iran's third match will be against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.