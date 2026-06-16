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Despite FIFA ban, pre-revolution Iranian flags make appearance at World Cup clash | WATCH

The Iranian fans during the group stage match against New Zealand captivated the attention of many after they displayed the pre-revolutionary Iran's fans featuring the Sun and Lion in the middle. Take a look at viral clips.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

Despite FIFA ban, pre-revolution Iranian flags make appearance at World Cup clash | WATCH
Several Iranian fans displayed pre-1979 Sun and Lion flags inside the SoFi Stadium. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from viral clip)
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During the New Zealand vs Iran World Cup match in Los Angeles, Iranian fans were seen displaying the pre-revolutionary flags of the country inside the SoFi Stadium. This already began much ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash when thousands of Iranian protesters gathered outside the stadium to protest against the Iranian government. Inside the SoFi Stadium, several pre-revolutionary flags were visible with fans displaying them on banners and t-shirts despite FIFA's ban.

Earlier, FIFA said that the display of pre-revolutionary flags would violate FIFA's Code of Conduct, which states that 'banners, flags, flyers, apparel, and other paraphernalia that are political, offensive and/or discriminatory in nature' are prohibited at tournament venues under the regulations.

It is reported that security at SoFi Stadium was quite strict, with spectators required to pass through metal detectors and undergo bag inspections before entering.

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Apart from inside the stadium, many demonstrators were seen protesting outside the stadium, displaying the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag.

Apart from this, when the national anthem of Iran was played ahead of the clash with New Zealand, Iranian fans, who were present in thousands, booed loudly. Viral clips of the moment are doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, the match between Iran and New Zealand ended in a 2-2 draw, and both teams shared one point each. For the next fixture against Belgium on June 21, Iran will stay in Los Angeles. Iran's third match will be against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

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