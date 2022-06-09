Asian Cup Qualifiers: Despite 2-0 win over Cambodia, skipper Sunil Chettri says 'could have done a lot better' - Watch

Sunil Chhetri

India started off their Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Cambodia at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India with three points and a goal difference of two placed them on top of the points table in Group D. Hong Kong too secured victory in their opener but had a goal difference of one.

READ | 'To my family that is Indian football': Sunil Chhetri dedicates Khel Ratna Award to all who backed the game

However, despite the win, Chhetri believes that the side could have done a lot more. "It feels good that we kept a clean sheet. We could have done a lot better. I’m not trying to be harsh. We are going to watch the videos and work on them. Altogether, it’s good to start the tournament with a win, especially when you are playing the Qualifiers," Chhetri was quoted as saying.

"It wasn’t easy, the conditions were really humid. We couldn’t keep the tempo high and I’m very sure it was the same for both teams. These things are going to be learning experiences for the next game. A lot of boys got the run and played for 90 minutes. Keeping a clean sheet, no matter what match, what tournament is a good sign," he stated.

"tarting the tournament is always important, especially when you have one match per team now. The margin of error is very small. You’ve got to take three points and work really hard and hard work always pays dividends," Chhetri added.

WATCH:

Talking about Team India's next assignment, the side will be playing against Afghanistan on Saturday, June 11.