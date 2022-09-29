Denmark football team to wear toned down jerseys to protest against hosts Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022

Denmark to wear toned down jerseys to protest against hosts Qatar

Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, teams are showcasing their jerseys thick and fast, however, Denmark have chosen a unique way of protesting against the hosts Qatar via their jersey. Denmark's kit producer Hummel revealed that they don't wish to be visible during the tournament.

Denmark will protest against Qatar's human rights record and thus they will be wearing toned-down jerseys, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.

"The color of mourning," kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design.

"While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn't be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives," the company said.

This shirt carries with it a message.



We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.



We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. pic.twitter.com/7bgMgK7WzS — hummel (@hummel1923) September 28, 2022

The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with 'critical messages' at the tournament in Qatar.

Though FIFA's World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team uniforms, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement.

The national team badge, Hummel logo and decorative white chevrons ?- a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s are faded into the same single color as the shirt.

"We don't wish to be visible during (the) tournament," Hummel said.

"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation."

Denmark, the world's No. 10-ranked team which reached the European Championship semifinals last year, has been one of the 32 World Cup teams most likely to take a strong stance against Qatar.

