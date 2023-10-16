Delhi sach mein….: Rashid Khan’s special message to fans after Afghanistan’s maiden World Cup win against England

After yesterday’s ENG vs AFG match outcome, England stands at the fifth place, followed by Afghanistan at sixth position.

Afghanistan has scripted history after clinching their maiden World Cup win against England by 69 runs yesterday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan who had a key role in beating the defending champions, takes on X, formerly known as Twitter to thank the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the immense support throughout the game.

“Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai. A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going through out the game. And to all our supporters around the thank you for your love.” Rashid wrote.

This win also marks Afghanistan's second-ever victory in ODI World Cups since they first participated in 2015. Their maiden win was recorded against Scotland in Dunedin. The win also ended Afghanistan’s 14 match losing streak including the loss against Bangladesh and India in the 2023 edition.

Meanwhile this could possibly also register England’s biggest upset in World Cup History. Another upset was recorded in the 2011 ODI World Cup against Ireland when they were successful in chasing the difficult target of 328 runs.

