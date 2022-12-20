Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Delhi plans to host IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship for the third time in history

The prestigious competition has already been held in India twice, in 2006 and 2018, both times in the nation's capital, since it began in 2001.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Delhi plans to host IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship for the third time in history
Delhi plans to host IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship for the third time in history

The 2023 IBA Women`s World Boxing Championships is set to take place from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi as India gears up to host the biennial event for the third time in the tournament`s history. 

Since the inception of the Championships in 2001, the prestigious event took place twice in India previously--in 2006 and 2018, both times in New Delhi. Besides this, India has also hosted the Women`s Youth World Championships in 2017 in Guwahati, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

(Also Read: Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan)

"The countdown to one of the world`s biggest boxing events of 2023 begins now. The World Championships are a testament to Indian boxing`s unparalleled credentials and we, at the Boxing Federation of India, are geared up to deliver a spectacular experience. With the partnership of the IBA team, we are confident that the World Championships will help boost boxing globally. We are excited about Indian boxers making their mark on the global stage again and look forward to inspiring action in the ring," said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories-- 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg--and the registration will open soon.BFI and IBA will also be working to introduce a historic bout review system at the championships.

Boxing in India has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. India has been consistently finishing amongst the top 5 countries in recent global and multi-event competitions like the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. 

The opportunity to host the upcoming World Championships is also a testament to the efforts put in by BFI in developing the sport in the country and the position it holds on the global stage. Indian women have clinched 39 medals, including 10 golds, in the 12 editions of the championship so far.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
In pics: 6 times TikTok star Sofia Ansari set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.