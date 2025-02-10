A total of 11 teams from various communities participated in the league, divided into two pools based on their scores.

The Maitrayana Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation, aims to bring girls into the mainstream by empowering them through athletics. This year, the foundation has been working with 11 communities in South and South East Delhi, offering training in netball.

After eight rounds of league matches, Monday marked the final round. A total of 11 teams from various communities participated in the league, divided into two pools based on their scores. The winners of Pool A were the Aali community team, and the winners of Pool B were the Lal Kuan community team. This event provided a wonderful platform for the girls to showcase their skills and strength in sports. The foundation operates in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, and is committed to promoting gender equality through sports.