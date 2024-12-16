Australia has effectively targeted Virat Kohli with deliveries outside the off-stump throughout the series, taking advantage of his inclination to push at balls away from his body.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has advised Virat Kohli to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's memorable innings in Sydney from 2004 to address his struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gavaskar emphasised that Kohli should refrain from playing expansive drives at balls outside the off-stump to help break the pattern of dismissals that have affected his performance and standing in the five-Test series in Australia.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a mere 3 runs during the first innings of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, December 16. Despite showing intent to be disciplined at the start of his innings on a cloudy morning, Kohli was tempted into hitting a wide delivery from Josh Hazlewood, leading to a thick edge that was comfortably caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

In a conversation with broadcasters, Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Kohli should analyse how Sachin Tendulkar chose to delete the cover drive from his game during the 2004 Sydney Test, a strategy that helped him overcome a similar issue.

"Yes, I think practice is different, but what happens in the middle is different. The mindset is completely different. What happens in practice is, you know, if you play a bad shot, you can get away with it. But in the match, if you are out, you are out," Gavaskar said.

"What I think Kohli can do is maybe have a look at what Sachin Tendulkar did way back in 2004. In the first three Test matches, he got out playing for the line outside the off-stump. He got caught at slips, short gully. When he came to Sydney, he decided he was not going to play anything in the cover region. He played only between the bowler's follow-through and to the right of the mid-off fielder, and everything else on the other side. That’s the resolve. He hardly played a cover drive; I think only after getting to 200-220 did he play one. That is the kind of mind control you should be having," he added.

During the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Sydney Test, Sachin Tendulkar showcased remarkable adaptability and mental resilience. Facing a rare dip in form, Tendulkar had been frequently dismissed while attempting the cover drive, a stroke known for its elegance but proving to be a liability in this case. Australian bowlers, especially Brett Lee, Andy Bichel, and Jason Gillespie, crafted a strategy to exploit his off-side weaknesses, leading to his mistakes.

Realising the situation, Sachin Tendulkar made the unconventional choice to completely avoid the cover drive during his innings. This decision required exceptional mental strength, as it meant setting aside one of his signature shots. Tendulkar modified his technique and approach by concentrating on playing straight down the ground, working the ball off his pads, and focusing on scoring runs on the leg side. By deliberately steering clear of the risky cover drive, he effectively countered Australia's main strategy to get him out.

The result was remarkable, as Sachin Tendulkar smassed an unbeaten 241 runs, marking one of the standout innings of his illustrious career. His performance highlighted his patience, technical skill, and determination, revealing a different facet of his batting brilliance. Throughout his 436-ball innings, Tendulkar did not provide a single opportunity for the bowlers, methodically dismantling the Australian attack and leading India to a massive first-innings total of 705/7 declared.