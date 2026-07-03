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Defying the Odds: How Julian Quinones overcame racism and cartel violence to ignite Mexico's World Cup dream

Defying the Odds: How Julian Quinones overcame racism and cartel violence

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Defying the Odds: How Julian Quinones overcame racism and cartel violence to ignite Mexico's World Cup dream

Julian Quinones' inspiring rise is a story of resilience and determination. From overcoming racism and cartel violence in his childhood to becoming one of Mexico's biggest stars at the FIFA World Cup 2026, his journey embodies perseverance against all odds.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

Defying the Odds: How Julian Quinones overcame racism and cartel violence to ignite Mexico's World Cup dream
Julian Quinones (Courtesy: X)
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When Mexico triumphed over Ecuador in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, they broke a 40-year-long curse. This victory marked their first win in a World Cup knockout match since 1986. Now, they are set to face England in the Round of 16, and Harry Kane’s squad will need to be cautious.

Mexico’s FIFA World Cup 2026 star

One standout performer for the co-hosts in this tournament has been Julian Quinones. The Colombian-born athlete is determined to bring success to his adopted nation. He has netted three goals, all in pivotal moments. He scored against Ecuador to secure Mexico's place in the last 16, found the net in the opening match against South Africa, and also contributed a goal against Czechia.

The backstory

However, for Quinones, excelling in football was the simpler challenge. His real struggles began with life itself. Before emerging as Mexico’s hero, Quinones faced the harsh realities of poverty, racism, and violence. Born to Afro-Colombian parents, he only became a Mexican citizen in 2023. He grew up in Magui Payan, located in southern Colombia within the Telembi Triangle, an area notorious for its violence. Quinones was almost coerced into joining a guerrilla group and endured a tough childhood. His father abandoned the family when he was just a toddler, leaving his mother to work in a store to support them. Despite his passion for football, he often played barefoot because his mother couldn’t afford to buy him boots.

Also read| Australia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

The ascension of Julian Quinones

Then circumstances shifted. Quinones participated in a trial for Futbol Paz, an academy scouting for emerging talent in Colombia. His selection there ultimately facilitated his move to Mexico. A few years later, Tigres UANL recognized his potential, leading him to switch countries and deliver remarkable performances. Yet, he still faced racial abuse. Despite this, Quinones chose not to respond publicly, allowing his footballing abilities to do the talking. He refrained from engaging online, focusing instead on enhancing his skills and demonstrating his dedication to Mexico every time he took the field. In 2024, Quinones joined the Saudi Pro League, and by 2025, he had outscored renowned players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney.

A player with purpose

At 29 years old, Quinones has made 26 appearances for Mexico since his debut in 2023, netting five goals, three of which came in just four matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although he may have started his international career later than most, he is certainly making up for it. In his inaugural World Cup, he is determined to lead Mexico beyond the quarter-finals for the first time and potentially secure their first title.

Julian Quinones’ journey to success

The young man who nearly fell into a life of violence has transformed into a source of pride for his adopted country on the grandest stage. Though not born in Mexico, he has fully embraced his identity there. After overcoming challenges related to racism, violence, and poverty, Quinones is now shining brightly for his nation on a global platform. The rough diamond has emerged as the precious gem that Mexico has needed in the world's most prestigious competition.

Also read| Are Argentina too dependent on Lionel Messi? Head coach Scaloni delivers clear verdict ahead of Cape Verde clash

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