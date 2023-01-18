Defending champion Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australia Open 2023

File Photo

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defense came to a disappointing conclusion on Wednesday, as he was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 by World No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. This stunning upset marked the end of Nadal's hopes of defending his title and securing his 21st Grand Slam victory.

The Spaniard's level was off-kilter throughout the first set, as he only managed to make 65% of his first serves and struggled to generate both depth and power on his groundstrokes. Midway through the second set, with Nadal trailing McDonald by a break, he suddenly stopped at the baseline following a rally, clutching his body with a pained expression on his face.

At 4-6, 3-5 down, Nadal took a match timeout to receive treatment for what appeared to be a hip injury. After the lengthy delay, he never seemed to be at the same competitive level again. His body language was despondent, and the camera captured his concerned-looking team throughout the third set.

Even Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello was in tears seeing her husband struggle in the middle.

“He's in absolute disbelief of what just happened,” Jim Courier said during commentary when Nadal was had taken a medical timeout during the second set.

Earlier, Nadal eked out a hard-fought four-set victory in the first round against Jack Draper, committing a number of unforced errors even as Draper began to suffer from cramping. Nadal had hoped to put on a better show in the second round, but instead he looked even more lackluster.

McDonald secured the biggest victory of his career in a stunning performance, capitalizing on Nadal's lacklustre form. He will now face either Dalibor Svrcina or Yoshito Nishioka in the third round.

