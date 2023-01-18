Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Defending champion Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australia Open 2023

Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of Australian Open, losing in straight sets to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Defending champion Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australia Open 2023
File Photo

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defense came to a disappointing conclusion on Wednesday, as he was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 by World No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. This stunning upset marked the end of Nadal's hopes of defending his title and securing his 21st Grand Slam victory.

The Spaniard's level was off-kilter throughout the first set, as he only managed to make 65% of his first serves and struggled to generate both depth and power on his groundstrokes. Midway through the second set, with Nadal trailing McDonald by a break, he suddenly stopped at the baseline following a rally, clutching his body with a pained expression on his face.

At 4-6, 3-5 down, Nadal took a match timeout to receive treatment for what appeared to be a hip injury. After the lengthy delay, he never seemed to be at the same competitive level again. His body language was despondent, and the camera captured his concerned-looking team throughout the third set.

Even Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello was in tears seeing her husband struggle in the middle.

“He's in absolute disbelief of what just happened,” Jim Courier said during commentary when Nadal was had taken a medical timeout during the second set. 

Earlier, Nadal eked out a hard-fought four-set victory in the first round against Jack Draper, committing a number of unforced errors even as Draper began to suffer from cramping. Nadal had hoped to put on a better show in the second round, but instead he looked even more lackluster.

McDonald secured the biggest victory of his career in a stunning performance, capitalizing on Nadal's lacklustre form. He will now face either Dalibor Svrcina or Yoshito Nishioka in the third round.

READ| Rishabh Pant likely to be discharged in two weeks; rehabilitation after two months: Report

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.