Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani set to challenge SBI, HDFC, ICICI as his company gets ready to launch…

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

What is the minimum CIBIL score required to get a credit card?

What is the minimum CIBIL score required to get a credit card?

Salim-Javed films remade in south India

Salim-Javed films remade in south India

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

HomeSports

Sports

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Djokovic, who recently triumphed in winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris, appeared fatigued and lacked his usual sharpness against the spirited Australian opponent.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Novak Djokovic experienced a significant upset at the hands of Alexei Popyrin in a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 defeat during the third round of the US Open on Friday, effectively halting the Serbian's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who recently triumphed in winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris, appeared fatigued and lacked his usual sharpness against the spirited Australian opponent, who secured the most notable victory of his career.

"I spent a lot of energy winning the gold, and I did arrive to New York just not feeling fresh mentally and physically," Djokovic told reporters.

"But because it's US Open, I gave it a shot and I tried my best. I didn't have any physical issues. I just felt out of gas and you could see that with the way I played."

Alexei Popyrin, who suffered defeats at the hands of Novak Djokovic in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, celebrated a significant victory by defeating the defending champion and advancing to the round of 16 in a major tournament for the first time. Popyrin raised his arms in triumph and flashed a wide smile as he achieved this milestone.

In the match, Djokovic had five opportunities to break Popyrin's serve in the first set but was unable to capitalize on any of them. On the other hand, Popyrin seized his first chance to break Djokovic's serve, taking a 5-4 lead and ultimately winning the first set.

Popyrin continued his strong performance in the second set, breaking Djokovic's serve for a 3-2 lead and ultimately securing the set with a well-executed serve and volley. Djokovic managed to stage a comeback in the third set by breaking Popyrin's serve, but Popyrin quickly regained control in the fourth set with a powerful forehand winner.

Despite Djokovic's uncharacteristic performance, which included 14 double faults, Popyrin's aggressive play and 50 winners secured him the victory. This loss marks the first time since 2017 that Djokovic will finish a season without a Grand Slam title.

Popyrin's upset victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium followed another surprising result, with third seed Carlos Alcaraz falling to unseeded player Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. Popyrin will now face American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

Also read| Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement