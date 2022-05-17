Premier League: Defeat against Newcastle United flatters chances of Arsenal to qualify for UEFA Champions League

Newcastle United wins against Arsenal by 2-0

Newcastle United dealt a huge blow to Arsenal`s chances of qualifying for the Champions League by beating them 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. An own goal from Ben White and then a late strike from January signing Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the standings with one game of the season remaining.

Spurs will only need a point at already-relegated bottom side Norwich City on Sunday to qualify for Europe's elite competition thanks to their superior goal difference. Mikel Arteta's side faces his former team, Everton, at home simultaneously.

Newcastle started brightly, roared on by their fans in their last home game of the season. Eddie Howe's side was in the bottom three at Christmas but thanks to their new owners' spending in the January transfer window, they have climbed up the table and only lost once at home in the league in 2022.

They dominated the match and came close to opening the scoring in the 37th minute through Allan Saint-Maximin, who cut in from the wing and jinked his way to the edge of the area but saw his low shot palmed away by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The win, Newcastle's first in the league over Arsenal since April 2018, means Howe's side moves up to 12th in the standings. Arsenal manager Arteta conceded his side were deservedly beaten.

(With inputs from Reuters)