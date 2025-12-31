FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Deepti Sharma creates history, surpasses Australia's Megan Schutt to become...

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name in history as the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt with 151 wickets.

She achieved this feat during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian cricketer, male or female, to reach 150 wickets in T20Is.

Sharma now has 152 scalps in 133 matches at an average of over 18.00, including best figures of 4/10. Earlier in the series, Sharma made history by becoming the first-ever cricketer across the men's and women's game to register 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

She finished her spell with only a wicket and gave away 28 runs in four overs.In the match, India won by 15 runs. Chasing a target of 176, Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 160 in their 20 overs. With this win, India won the series 5-0.Sri Lanka batted better, but it was not enough. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu went early, but the impressive Imesha Dulani and Hasini Perera added 79 for the 2nd wicket and kept their side in the hunt.

However, late wickets in the innings restricted Sri Lanka to 16 runs short. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant fifty, along with a fiery cameo from Arundhati Reddy in the last over, powered India to 175/7.Reddy and Sneh Rana added a vital 33 runs off 14 balls for the 8th wicket to help India reach a fighting total. Reddy slammed 20 runs off Malki Madara in the last over.

Reddy's innings in the back end made the difference for both sides in the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

