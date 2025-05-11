Parth Salunkhe and Deepika Kumari won bronze medals in the recurve men's and women's individual events at the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai.

India's highly decorated archer, Deepika Kumari, showcased her resilience by securing a hard-earned bronze medal following a semifinal disappointment at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Sunday. Parth Salunkhe also achieved a podium finish for the first time, contributing to India's impressive total of seven medals at the event.

After a dominating performance by compound archers the previous day, Deepika and Salunkhe added two more medals from the recurve section, concluding India's campaign on a positive note. Despite facing defeat at the hands of the reigning Olympic champion Lim Sihyeon in the semifinals, Deepika displayed remarkable determination in the bronze medal playoff, defeating Kang Chae Young and securing a well-deserved podium finish.

Deepika's victory brought India's total medal count to six at the event, with five medals earned by the compound archers, including an outstanding triple-medal achievement by comeback archer Madhura Dhamangankar.

In the bronze medal playoff, Deepika demonstrated superior composure and strategic clarity compared to her semifinal loss to Lim. Despite a tied opening set, Deepika took the lead with a strong performance in the second set. Although Kang fought back in the third set, Deepika maintained her focus and ultimately secured the bronze medal.

In the men's section, 21-year-old Salunkhe, who qualified in 60th place, displayed remarkable resilience after a tough 1-7 loss to top seed and Korean archery legend Kim Woojin in the semifinals.

Despite only scoring one point against the multiple Olympic medalist and reigning champion Woojin in the semifinals, Salunkhe made an impressive comeback by defeating the higher-seeded French archer Baptiste Addis 6-4 in a tense five-set match to secure his first World Cup medal.

Salunkhe started strong with a flawless 30, including an X, to win the opening set. Although he stumbled in the second set with an 8, resulting in a 28-all tie. The third set was a bit messy, with both archers only managing to score 25 points each.

Addis then stepped up his game with a perfect 30 to even the score at 4-4.

However, the young Indian archer maintained his composure in the final set, shooting two 10s, one of them being an X, and a 9 to narrowly defeat Addis by a single point.

Results: Recurve: Men: Parth Salunkhe lost to Kim Woojin (Kor) 6-4 (27-26, 30-28, 27-28, 28-29, 28-25) (semifinal), bt Baptiste Addis (Fra) 6-4 (30-28, 28-28, 25-25, 27-30, 29-28) (bronze medal match).

Women: Deepika Kumari lost to Lim Sihyeon (Kor) 7-1 (27-26, 28-28, 30-28, 29-28) (semifinal), bt Kang Chaeyoung (Kor) 7-3 (27-27, 28-27, 27-30, 30-29, 29-28) (bronze medal match).

Also read| 'Test cricket is tough, Do I want to do this again?': Virat Kohli's old interview goes viral amid retirement buzz