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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

Gujarat Titans welcome back Shubman Gill as they face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. DC are unbeaten but their top order struggles, while GT aim to fix middle-order collapses. A batter-friendly pitch and potential rain make this clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium a must-watch.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
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Gujarat Titans will look to regain momentum in IPL 2026 with the return of their captain Shubman Gill, who missed the previous match due to a muscle spasm. Sai Sudharsan confirmed that Gill is back in the squad, ready to lead the Titans against an in-form Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Rashid Khan had captained the team in Gill’s absence, but the skipper’s return could be pivotal in stabilising the side.

Contrasting Fortunes for Both Teams

Delhi Capitals have started the season strongly, winning both their matches. However, their top order continues to struggle, with early collapses in both games. Sameer Rizvi has been the saviour, scoring unbeaten 70 and 90 runs to steer the team to victories. KL Rahul and Nitish Rana are yet to make an impact, though the Capitals have avoided changes given their successful start.

Gujarat Titans, in contrast, have faced defeats despite solid starts from their top order. Their middle order has repeatedly failed to capitalise, leaving the team short in both matches. Jos Buttler’s dip in form has added further concern, making Gill’s return a crucial boost for the Titans’ campaign.

Pitch and Weather Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch in New Delhi is expected to favour batters, with short boundaries and a generally flat deck making it one of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL. Early moisture from recent rains might help pacers with swing, but the surface typically settles to assist stroke play as the game progresses. Dew in the second innings often makes chasing the preferred option, with average first-innings scores ranging from 171 to 180.

Predicted Line-Ups and Broadcast Info

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan. Impact Sub: Mukesh Kumar.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna.

The clash starts at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans can watch live on the Star Sports Network or stream via JioHotstar.

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Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
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