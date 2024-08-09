Twitter
Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

In response to the video, Kambli reached out to his close cricketing friends to reassure them about his condition.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I
    Vinod Kambli, the former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and flamboyant style, recently found himself in the spotlight for troubling reasons. A video that went viral on social media showed Kambli struggling to walk, leaning on a motorbike for support as he stood by the side of a road. The video, which quickly spread across various platforms, left fans and well-wishers deeply concerned about his health.

    In the video, Kambli appeared to have difficulty maintaining his balance. A few men nearby rushed to assist him, helping him reach his destination. The clip was shared by media person Narendra Gupta, who expressed concern for the former cricketer's well-being. "Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer, has been open about his struggles with health issues and personal problems in recent years," Gupta wrote on Instagram. He also mentioned that Kambli has faced hospitalization multiple times due to various health concerns, including heart problems and depression.

    In response to the video, Kambli reached out to his close cricketing friends to reassure them about his condition. After the Couto brothers, his school classmate Ricky, and first-class umpire Marcus checked in on him, Kambli stated, “I am fine, don’t believe social media.” This reassurance was a relief to his friends and fans who had been worried about his health.

    Despite the disturbing video, those close to Kambli have described him as being in good spirits. He spent nearly five hours with the Couto brothers on Thursday afternoon, reminiscing about his cricketing days. He shared memories of facing the fierce bowling attacks of the West Indies in the 1990s and taking on the legendary Shane Warne. Kambli even entertained his friends by singing old Hindi melodies, showing that he still has his trademark charm and sense of humor.

    “He was in a jolly mood when we met him. He is recovering well and is in much better condition. The video being circulated is outdated. He doesn’t have belly fat and eats his food well,” said Marcus. He added that Kambli’s entire family was present, enjoying each other’s company. Kambli’s son, Cristiano, who is following in his father’s footsteps as a left-hand batter, was also there, taking batting tips from his father.

    This recent episode has shed light on the challenges Kambli has been facing, but it has also shown the support he receives from his friends and family. Despite the ups and downs, Vinod Kambli remains a beloved figure in Indian cricket, and his well-wishers continue to hope for his full recovery.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement