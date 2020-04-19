David Beckham says Messi, Ronaldo 'both above the rest', however still chooses one

Who is the 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT) - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Fans have been divided over this since the time the two players have been in form. When David Beckham was the same, the midfield legend made his choice.

The Barcelona legend and Juventus star have been incredible with their skills and have many records to their name.

Beckham accepted that both stand above the rest, however, he clearly said that Messi was an edge above the other.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” Beckham was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Ronaldo inherited Beckham’s iconic No. 7 shirt at Manchester United before retracing the steps to join Real Madrid. After tasting success in Madrid, the Portuguese forward joined Italian giants Juventus in 2018.

Beckham had the opportunity to face off against Messi in Champions League when he was a part of PSG in 2013. Barcelona progressed to the semifinals on away goals despite a 3-3 stalemate over the two legs.

“We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored,” Beckham recalled. “Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of. We didn’t lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us.”