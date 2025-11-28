FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'

'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show

Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 WC

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeSports

SPORTS

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

David Beckham receives a warm traditional welcome in Mumbai, learns to make ‘Dal Ki Chaat,’ and plays football with children during his UNICEF visit.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 09:44 PM IST

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

David Beckham’s recent visit to Mumbai turned into a heartwarming cultural moment. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador received a warm traditional welcome, including some Indian cooking lessons, and spent meaningful time with children. His videos and photos from the trip quickly went viral, capturing attention across social media.

A warm Indian welcome for Beckham

As soon as David arrived in Mumbai, he was greeted with a traditional Indian ceremony. He was offered a garland, an aarti, and a tika on his forehead, gestures that left him deeply touched. The football legend shared a video of the warm welcome on Instagram with a message expressing gratitude and admiration for the kindness he experienced.

'So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons, making some beautiful memories in Mumbai,' he wrote, letting fans know how special the moment felt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Learning ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ in Mumbai

One of the highlights of David Beckham’s visit was a fun and wholesome cooking session. During the welcome, he learned how to prepare ‘Dal Ki Chaat,’ an Indian dish that instantly caught his interest.

Playing football with children in Mumbai

David’s visit was part of a UNICEF mission, where he met children and young people working hard to create better opportunities for themselves. At the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, he joined a friendly football match with kids trained by the NGO Oscar Foundation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He praised their spirit and determination, saying:
'I am humbled by the drive, resilience and passion of the children and young people I met today who are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. They are truly inspirational and have conquered many challenges to be where they are today. Their journey is an important reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people.'

Beckham’s purpose in India

This is Beckham’s second visit to India for UNICEF. Earlier this year, he travelled to Vishakhapatnam, where he interacted with students in schools, played football with them, and spent time in classrooms and libraries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain
Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 WC
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who wears 3.5 kg gold daily
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement