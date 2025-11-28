David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

David Beckham receives a warm traditional welcome in Mumbai, learns to make ‘Dal Ki Chaat,’ and plays football with children during his UNICEF visit.

David Beckham’s recent visit to Mumbai turned into a heartwarming cultural moment. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador received a warm traditional welcome, including some Indian cooking lessons, and spent meaningful time with children. His videos and photos from the trip quickly went viral, capturing attention across social media.

A warm Indian welcome for Beckham

As soon as David arrived in Mumbai, he was greeted with a traditional Indian ceremony. He was offered a garland, an aarti, and a tika on his forehead, gestures that left him deeply touched. The football legend shared a video of the warm welcome on Instagram with a message expressing gratitude and admiration for the kindness he experienced.

'So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons, making some beautiful memories in Mumbai,' he wrote, letting fans know how special the moment felt.

Learning ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ in Mumbai

One of the highlights of David Beckham’s visit was a fun and wholesome cooking session. During the welcome, he learned how to prepare ‘Dal Ki Chaat,’ an Indian dish that instantly caught his interest.

Playing football with children in Mumbai

David’s visit was part of a UNICEF mission, where he met children and young people working hard to create better opportunities for themselves. At the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, he joined a friendly football match with kids trained by the NGO Oscar Foundation.

He praised their spirit and determination, saying:

'I am humbled by the drive, resilience and passion of the children and young people I met today who are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. They are truly inspirational and have conquered many challenges to be where they are today. Their journey is an important reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people.'

Beckham’s purpose in India

This is Beckham’s second visit to India for UNICEF. Earlier this year, he travelled to Vishakhapatnam, where he interacted with students in schools, played football with them, and spent time in classrooms and libraries.