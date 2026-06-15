Dani Olmo eyes Xabi Alonso’s rare Spain World Cup record as Barcelona star set sights on 2026 milestone

The Barcelona midfielder is expected to play a key role for La Roja in the opening game against Cabo Verde in Atlanta. He could also tie Xabi Alonso’s record in the World Cup. Know more about it below.

Spain will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a clash against Cabo Verde in Atlanta. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, all eyes will be on the Barcelona star Dani Olmo, who will be in a hunt to achieve a rare World Cup record. Yes, you read it right! As per MARCA, Olmo will have an opportunity to equal Xabi Alonso's World Cup record and become only the second player to score Spain's opening goal in two different editions of the FIFA tournament.

Olmo in line for rare World Cup record

Dani Olmo scored the opening goal for Spain in 2022 in Qatar against Costa Rica in the 11th minute of the game. Currently, Xabi Alonso is the only Spaniard to do this on two occasions, first against Ukraine in 2006, and the second against the Netherlands in 2014.

It is expected that Olmo might not start against Cape Verde, as coach De la Fuente is likely to pick Baena on the left side. However, Olmo is strongly competing for a place in Spain’s starting XI thanks to his excellent fitness and recent form.

After a strong campaign for Barcelona, where he scored eight goals and nine assists in 46 matches, Olmo is expected to become a vital resource for his side as the tournament develops.

Squad for Spain for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Eric García, Marc Pubill.

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Alex Baen.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Yeremi Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres.